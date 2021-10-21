Dover Motorsports, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) will report its earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on the morning of Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) - Get Dover Motorsports, Inc. Report will report its earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on the morning of Thursday, October 28, 2021. Commentary from the Company's executive officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company's website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.dovermotorsports.com, select the investor relations tab and select DVD 3Q21 Earnings Announcement.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and own Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to www.dovermotorsports.com.

