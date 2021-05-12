Dover Fueling Solutions Introduces DX Retail For Tokheim Fuel Point-of-Sale Cloud Management

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries,...

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (DOV) - Get Report and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced the launch of DX Retail™, a part of the DFS DX™ connected solutions platform. DX Retail offers retail fueling owners who have multiple site locations a highly flexible and intuitive system, which allows them to quickly and efficiently manage and update their Tokheim Fuel point-of-sale (POS) systems remotely.

Thanks to its use of Microsoft Azure and intelligent edge technology, DX Retail can drive multiple POS updates simultaneously across Tokheim Fuel POS and DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk systems from any web-enabled device. This enables more frequent POS updates and ensures stores are always consistent and updated with the latest retail items and pricing across an entire network, all while maintaining the highest security standards. The result is an increase in time savings for retailers.

With DX Retail, users also have access to a wide range of reports, such as shift, day, month, year or accounting day, which eliminates the effort and workload associated with manually collecting individual reports across each site in the network. Additionally, fuel retailers are able to improve their services to customers thanks to DX Retail's simple receipt retrieval functionality, which allows duplicate receipts to be printed.

"The ability to remotely drive updates to a single site or to hundreds of sites simultaneously offers significant time savings and ensures fueling sites are always synchronized with the latest information," said Jenthe Govaerts, DX Retail Product Manager at DFS. "DX Retail provides the ability to centralize data from multiple Tokheim Fuel POS systems in a single cloud-based location for multi-site management, data back-up and reporting. We have already seen significant interest from the European market with the solution having been deployed to several sites already, and multiple customers have committed for widespread adoption this year."

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

