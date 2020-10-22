Dovel Subsidiary, Medical Science & Computing LLC (MSC) Awarded Specialized And Strategic Services To Support The National Institutes Of Health (NIH) Intramural Research Program (IRP)

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovel Technologies announced today that their subsidiary Medical Science & Computing LLC (MSC) has been awarded an IDIQ contract worth a potential of $105M to support the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Intramural Research Program (IRP). MSC will provide a full range of specialized, strategic, technical, and operational services for this intramural biomedical and clinical research initiative which covers all institutes, centers, and offices within NIH.

This requirement provides critical support to a broad range of NIH activities that are in process and planned, as well as unanticipated due to new or re-emerging health threats and science advances. The scope of the contract includes program management office support; basic, translational, and preclinical research; clinical research studies and trials; bioinformatics, bio statistical, and technical; operational and management; regulatory and compliance; and other specialized support services.

"The NIH IRP has a long-standing history of leading significant scientific breakthroughs and we are proud to be part of their important work," said Anna Koroleva, MSC SVP, Life Sciences. "We are ready to leverage our extensive subject matter expertise in health IT and life sciences to support the acceleration of scientific research and development."

As one of the largest biomedical research institutions in the world, the NIH IRP conducts basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare disease. The NIH IRP is known for its ability to utilize expertise and resources to conduct bench to bedside interdisciplinary research.

"We are honored to have this opportunity to continue serving NIH's mission through intramural biomedical and clinical research," said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. "Our ability to blend deep domain expertise and advanced technologies allows our customers to be innovative and improve, protect, and save lives."

About Dovel Technologies Together, Dovel and MSC are a trusted government partner that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help our customers solve complex problems that improve, protect, and save lives. As a rapidly growing company, we combine entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support agency missions in health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management. To learn more visit www.doveltech.com.

