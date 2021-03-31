DoveHill Capital Management Expands Hotel Portfolio With New $28 Million Preferred Equity Investment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoveHill Capital Management, LLC ,a vertically integrated hospitality investment firm and development organization, today announced its recent preferred equity investment in six new hotel properties spanning the East Coast with a value totaling more than $28 million. With the addition of three hotels in Pennsylvania, one in New York City, one in North Carolina, and one in Maryland, DoveHill's growing portfolio now encompasses fourteen total properties in North America, including a concentration on the East Coast. With a portfolio of urban, lifestyle, premium brand, and full-service assets with distinct growth potential, DoveHill's preferred equity investments help reposition such assets into profitable and well-capitalized hotels that will outperform the competition.

"While the COVID-19 health pandemic has challenged the hospitality industry significantly, we have remained optimistic for the resurgence of travel and equally steadfast in our efforts to invest in high-quality hospitality assets that will outpace competitors," said Jake Wurzak, Founder and CEO of DoveHill Capital Management. "As one of the most active hospitality investment firms this past year, we believe that the current pains in the industry are creating phenomenal entry points for investments—for those who have the conviction to invest at this time as DoveHill has. Our firm possesses years of experience in contrarian investing at the early points of new real estate cycles, and we consistently have the confidence and vision to identify compelling investment opportunities during periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, DoveHill Capital Management's core competency is creating highly differentiated, locally curated properties set in high-growth and high-culture environments with diverse demand generators and distinct barriers to entry. Along with the six new hotels added to its portfolio, DoveHill continues to seek out investments in full-service lifestyle properties focusing on value-add and other strategies to enhance properties and create differentiated advantages. As part of its strategic vision, after investing at attractive entry points, DoveHill works to reposition and transform the real estate asset to enhance the value for its partners and investors.

