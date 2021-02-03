DOVE® Dental Products Introduces New 75 Pack Capt-all® To Meet Rising Safety Demands

The new bulk size package of single-use devices now offered at a reduced price

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DOVE® Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announces the introduction of a new bulk size 75-count package of Capt-all Handheld Amalgam Capture HVE Tips.

With the rising demand for safer, single-use devices resulting from the current COVID-19 pandemic, DOVE Dental Products announced a new large package size of 75 Capt-all tips, now offered at a reduced rate for market introduction in 2021.

Capt-all is the only handheld amalgam separator device designed to collect amalgam waste directly from the patient's mouth into a patented designed tip that fits into any standard HVE valve. Once amalgam is captured into each Capt-all Tip, it can be safely sent back in a recyclable container to properly dispose of the captured amalgam. Now, Capt-all can either be purchased in an introductory package of 25 tips or a bulk package of 75 tips with a 75-count recycle container.

"COVID-19 has shifted the focus of dental products to be safety-based," said Jim Langeloh, Vice President of Sales at DOVE Dental Products. "Hands-down, Capt-all is the safest amalgam separator system that meets the new EPA Amalgam Collection Compliance Requirements by capturing amalgam immediately before entering the office evacuation system and is guaranteed safe with its single-use design."

Langeloh continued, "We have seen demand increase substantially for safer devices with larger package sizes for our DOVE Dental Product line. Other safety measures include backflow prevention, individually wrapped tips, and alleviating the dangerous cleanup measures required by traditional amalgam separators."

On July 14, 2020, the EPA Final Amalgam Separator Ruling took effect, requiring most general dentists to install an amalgam separator to prevent mercury from entering the air, water, and land (Ref. 1). Many state and local EPA agencies have delayed enforcement due to COVID-19 restrictions.

