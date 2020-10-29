DouYu International Holdings Limited To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 11, 2020

WUHAN, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to...

WUHAN, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 6:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-6061United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976Singapore Toll Free: 800-120-5863Conference ID: 9698705

The replay will be accessible through November 18, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088United States Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529Access Code: 10149662

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Mao MaoDouYu International Holdings LimitedEmail: ir@douyu.tvPhone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Xinran RaoICR, Inc.Email: DouYu.IR@icrinc.comPhone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Media Relations Contact

Iris DingDouYu International Holdings LimitedEmail: pr_douyu@douyu.tvPhone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Edmond LococoICR, Inc.Email: DouYu.PR@icrinc.comPhone: +1 (646) 308-1475

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-11-2020-301162492.html

SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited