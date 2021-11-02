Douglas McWilliams To Speak At COP26 In Glasgow

CARDIFF, Wales, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers leading-edge electromagnetic propulsion systems, today announced that one of its advisers will be speaking at the United Nations Climate...

CARDIFF, Wales, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers leading-edge electromagnetic propulsion systems, today announced that one of its advisers will be speaking at the United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26) in Glasgow, U.K. on 4 th November during an Enterprise Holdings event "Enterprise at COP26."

Douglas McWilliams, founder and deputy chairman at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) and one of the country's best-known economists, will speak about the need to combine the flexibility of individual motoring with environmental sustainability.

He will discuss the results of the Cebr study regarding electric vehicles, short-term predictions about the two main problems of the current technology, and the new technology's potential positive impact on the environment (more efficient motors will lead to lower battery use, making EVs greener). The long-term predictions suggest that, other than hobby cars, most vehicles will be rented when required.

Before founding Cebr, McWilliams was the chief economic advisor at the Confederation of British Industry and chief economist of IBM U.K. He is the author of The Flat White Economy (2015) and The Inequality Paradox (2018).

McWilliams specializes in the technology and financial sectors and has been running Cebr's annual World Economic League Table (WELT) forecasts since their inception in 2006.

