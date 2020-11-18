Douglas Fast Net And ADTRAN Fight Fire With Fiber

ADTRAN®, Inc., (ADTN) - Get Report, the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Douglas Fast Net (DFN) is leveraging ADTRAN's Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform to modernize its existing fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and DSL networks. With its Combo PON enabling both GPON and XGS-PON out of the same OLT port simultaneously, the TA5000 supports more subscribers and higher bandwidth services. DFN is also utilizing ADTRAN's platform to provide connectivity to the Douglas County Fire District 2 headquarters and a remote fire response camp for firefighters battling the wildfires that are sweeping the west coast.

DFN selected ADTRAN's TA5000 fiber access platform as a middle mile solution over a decade ago and is now focusing on expanding the platform's deployment to provide fiber access to both its residential and business subscribers. DFN is also leveraging ADTRAN's residential gateways to reliably distribute the extra bandwidth throughout homes and businesses. DFN serves approximately 10,000 subscribers and was recently granted COVID-19 funding to extend its services to rural and underserved communities in the area. Utilizing ADTRAN's technology, DFN has been able to effectively bridge the bandwidth gap in rural communities, experiencing a 25% take rate increase since the start of the pandemic to support remote working and learning.

"As a longtime customer of ADTRAN, I have trust in their technology and ability to provide reliable, effective solutions for our network," said Todd Way, General Manager at DFN. "As DFN continues to expand its subscriber base organically and through acquisitions, ADTRAN has been very helpful in assisting DFN to plan the next phase of network growth and delivering products and services that will not only help us to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but to continuously take our network capabilities further."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated many operators' plans to modernize their networks to ensure they can provide reliable broadband connectivity to all the devices in the home, regardless of location," said Craig Stein, VP Americas Sales & Head of Global Business Development at ADTRAN. "DFN is a trusted provider to many residential subscribers, medical facilities, school and fire districts. Knowing ADTRAN plays a role in ensuring communities are connected for learning and working, receiving medical care and enabling brave first responders to do their job more effectively are all reasons we continue to innovate and make sure our customers are equipped with the best network solutions."

The ADTRAN Total Access 5000 platform is the highest density 10G PON solution in the U.S. market and serves as the foundation for the industry's most comprehensive RDOF portfolio. To learn more about the platform's full features, please visit www.adtran.com/TA5000.

