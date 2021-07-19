Douglas Borthwick Selected By Expertise To Be Among One Of The 2021 Best Personal Injury Lawyers In Riverside

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick is pleased to announce that they were recently named by Expertise.com as one of the 2021 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Riverside. Expertise is an organization that aims to serve the general public by compiling a list of the best local experts in any given field and location. Their listings are affected by a business' reputation, credibility, experience, availability, as well as professionalism. The Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick has been recognized by their peers, clients and other industry leaders as being an authority in their field that meets these selective standards. We are pleased to announce their inclusion on this esteemed list.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick, the founding manager and partner of Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, noted "We are pleased to be included in this list of Best Criminal Defense Firms in Santa and we look forward to continuing to serve this community in the future."

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: Personal Injury Law, Family Law, Criminal Law, and general civil litigation practice.

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for. We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude; appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly. Sometimes, you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." - Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Media Contact: John WalterPhone: 714-564-9400

Santa Ana, California Contact Douglas M. Borthwick Law Offices of Douglas BorthwickTelephone: 714-654-6742 Firm website: www.borthwicklawyer.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douglas-borthwick-selected-by-expertise-to-be-among-one-of-the-2021-best-personal-injury-lawyers-in-riverside-301336354.html

SOURCE Douglas Borthwick