Douglas Borthwick, Esq. Named To Best Lawyers In America

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Borthwick, Esq. was selected by his peers for inclusion in Named to The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers ® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers ® lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation.

Attorneys on The Best Lawyers in America list are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. A listing in Best Lawyers ® is significant to both clients and legal professionals because it is conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers and signals not only legal expertise, but also ethics and professionalism of the highest caliber.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

" Leave the darkness of your past behind so it cannot block the light of your bright future.

Your past is gone. Whatever happened, whether unjust, cruel, harsh, whatever the case, reliving the events will never do you any good. If someone did you wrong, the ONLY WAY you can win, is if you let go and move on. If you live in hate, they win. If you live in the victim story, they win.

If YOU want to win, you must focus on building your future and start right now. Release that weight from your back so you can be free. Don't allow events of the past, which are now gone, to ruin this moment, which is perfect - this moment which is now to enjoy, which is ready for you to LIVE FULLY. Your past does not equal your future." - Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

