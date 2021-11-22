Douglas Borthwick Earns Top Rankings - US News: Best Lawyers

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick has been named among the "Best Lawyers" "Best Law Firms nationally by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in 2020.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S.News -Best Lawyers ® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Clients were asked to provide feedback on firm practice groups, addressing expertise, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, civility, abilities, professionalism, integrity, and whether they would refer another client to the firm.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

" Leave the darkness of your past behind so it cannot block the light of your bright future.

"Your past is gone. Whatever happened, whether unjust, cruel, harsh, whatever the case, reliving the events will never do you any good. If someone did you wrong, the ONLY WAY you can win, is if you let go and move on. If you live in hate, they win. If you live in the victim story, they win.

"If YOU want to win, you must focus on building your future and start right now. Release that weight from your back so you can be free. Don't allow events of the past, which are now gone, to ruin this moment, which is perfect - this moment which is now to enjoy, which is ready for you to LIVE FULLY. Your past does not equal your future." - Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com. Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Media Contact: John WalterPhone: 714-564-9400

