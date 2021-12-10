Douglas Blagdon Resigns From The Board Of IDC

On December 2, 2021 Douglas Blagdon informed the Board of International Dispensing Corporation (ticker: IDND) that he has resigned as a Director to pursue other interests.

The Board will be announcing his replacement in due course.

