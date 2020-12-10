Doug Nelson (Photo: Business Wire)

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Doug Nelson to the firm's Fixed Income Capital Markets division as municipal credit analyst in Encino, California.

Nelson brings 30 years of financial services experience to his new role. He joins HilltopSecurities from Waddell & Reed where he managed investment portfolios and municipal and corporate high yield and investment grade credits for all public finance sectors. He has also served as portfolio manager with Janus Capital Group and vice president, public finance with George K. Baum & Co., among other roles.

"HilltopSecurities is excited to welcome Doug, a seasoned professional in the municipal finance industry," said Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets Jason Lisec. "His deep understanding of municipal credit and broad experience across all sectors will strengthen our firm's position as a leading municipal investment bank."

Nelson received a BBA from the University of Kansas and a Master of Science in finance from the University of Colorado. Nelson is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) - Get Report, HilltopSecurities' affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

