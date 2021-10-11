Doug Kentfield Promoted To President By Steward Partners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, an employee-owned, full-service wealth management firm associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), announces that Doug Kentfield has been promoted to President after having served as Head of Wealth Management for the past two years. Together with CEO James Gold and COO Hy Saporta, he will develop strategic initiatives to build upon Steward Partners' dramatic growth trajectory.

"Doug has done a phenomenal job heading up our wealth management practice and his leadership has been an integral contributor to Steward Partners' spectacular growth over the last two years. This well-deserved promotion is in recognition of those efforts," said James Gold, Steward Partners Global Advisory CEO. "He has more than 30 years in the industry and an understanding of the advisory space that has proven invaluable as we complete the integration of our acquisition of Umpqua Investments, with its advisors representing an additional $3.4 billion in assets."

"I'm deeply honored by this recognition and appreciate all the support I've gotten from our advisor partners and our internal staff," said Doug Kentfield. "It's truly the collective efforts of all of us together that have made Steward Partners the industry force that it is today. I look forward to working closely with Jim Gold and COO Hy Saporta to see that Steward Partners achieves its full potential."

Doug Kentfield started his career as a Financial Advisor with E.F. Hutton, then spent 12 years with Smith Barney as a Branch Manager, Regional Director and Divisional Director. After Smith Barney's acquisition by Morgan Stanley in 2009, he successfully merged the two wealth management organizations into a single culture and platform while simultaneously driving revenue and profitability gains. Prior to joining Steward Partners, Doug served as a Senior Advisor for NextShares Solutions, LLC.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory has been one of the fastest growing RIA firms since its launch in 2016 and in less than five years was named #20 on the Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm List for 2021. Steward Partners also had seven advisor partners named to the Forbes 2021 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, an annual ranking spotlighting more than 5,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. The firm was also chosen as one of the Top Workplaces by The Washington Post and named to the 2021 Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been awarded this honor.

