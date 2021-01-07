Doug Jankovich Appointed Vice President Of Business Development Of The Intelligence, Surveillance And Reconnaissance Group Of Alion Science And Technology

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that Doug Jankovich has been named Vice President of Business Development for the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group of Alion Science and...

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that Doug Jankovich has been named Vice President of Business Development for the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group of Alion Science and Technology. In this role, Doug will be responsible for the strategic direction of all business development efforts within the Alion ISR Group.

"Doug brings more than 20 years of industry experience leading and building business development and capture teams for the pursuit of highly complex technical and engineering programs within the Department of Defense. His wealth of knowledge and experience will greatly contribute to the contract award momentum Alion continues to see," said Alan Dietrich, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager of the ISR Group. "Doug will be charged with building a business pipeline expanding core mission-critical networks and ISR capabilities. We are also proud to bring his more than 20 years of U.S. Air Force active duty and Reserve service to our 40 percent veteran team."

Doug most recently served as Executive Director for U.S. Air Force (USAF) Strategic Growth at ManTech Corporation where he led a large USAF business development pipeline and proposal/capture teams in the discovery and qualification of opportunities. Prior to ManTech, Doug served as the Director of International Strategic Growth at Leonardo DRS and Chief Technologist of Unmanned Systems/Business Development at Raytheon. Doug has more than 20 years of U.S. Air Force Active Duty and Reserve service which spans combat air operations, airfield operations, aerial vehicle combat damage forensics, and acquisition.

"Alion has seen phenomenal growth over the past few years and I look forward to joining the ISR Group to contribute to the continued success of the organization," said Doug Jankovich. "I am impressed with the strength of Alion's capabilities and the growing market demand for critical multi-domain ISR solutions."

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

