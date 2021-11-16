DoubleVerify Launches Publisher Solution In Europe

DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that the DV Publisher Suite is now available to European publishers.

DoubleVerify ("DV") (DV) , a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that the DV Publisher Suite is now available to European publishers. Additionally, DV has expanded its Publisher Division to Europe to manage growing demand, accelerating support and ensuring success for the company's local customers.

"We're excited to expand our impressive solutions to this region," said Mimi Wotring, SVP, Publisher Sales & Client Services at DoubleVerify. "DV provides publishers with the industry's first comprehensive yield solution — combining data automation, campaign performance, media quality insights, and inventory optimization across all of a publisher's inventory, whether direct-sold or programmatic."

In August 2020, DV debuted a new division to support digital publishers. The division features more than 70 employees globally across insights, R&D and engineering, with about 25% of those employees now operating in Europe.

Through the division, DV launched the DV Publisher Suite, empowering publishers with the measurement, insights and tools needed to improve ad delivery, enhance inventory quality and drive performance, boosting yield. DV Publisher Suite is a comprehensive, best-in-class solution to accurately track revenue across direct and programmatic channels, manage and optimize media quality, and gain clarity into how publisher inventory is perceived by buyers.

With today's announcement, DV Publisher Suite will now be available to all publishers in Europe, enabling them to be more data-driven while managing revenue, quality and yield all in one place.

The DV Publisher Suite offers:

Unified Analytics — Aggregate all data sources and revenue channels to make informed decisions through robust reporting and dashboards.

Aggregate all data sources and revenue channels to make informed decisions through robust reporting and dashboards. Campaign Delivery Insights — Supercharge operations and streamline billing with visual campaign performance monitoring on pacing, discrepancies and more.

Supercharge operations and streamline billing with visual campaign performance monitoring on pacing, discrepancies and more. Media Quality Insights and Automation — Generate new revenue by discovering high-performing inventory based on DV fraud, viewability and brand safety data.

Generate new revenue by discovering high-performing inventory based on DV fraud, viewability and brand safety data. Industry Benchmarks — Get actionable insights for yield optimization by comparing inventory performance with industry benchmarks.

Get actionable insights for yield optimization by comparing inventory performance with industry benchmarks. Video Delivery Automation — Speed up load times, avoid missed impressions, improve user experience and maximize yield from valuable video inventory.

At launch, leading European publishers using DV's publisher solution include AutoTrader Group plc, the UK and Ireland's largest digital automotive marketplace; Zoopla, the top property website and app; and SkyScanner, the leading global travel search company.

"DV's tools are well known and widely respected in the industry and we are excited to be one of the first DV Publisher Suite users in Europe," said Robert Leon, Senior Advertising Delivery Executive at SkyScanner. "DV Publisher Suite improves transparency and efficiency, while maximizing inventory monetization. It lets us focus on our core revenue-producing tasks, rather than spending valuable time managing spreadsheets."

"At Zoopla, DVPS has enabled the dual benefit of vastly improved data visualisation for our clients and increased operational efficiency in the analysis and reporting of a number of ad cost and quality parameters," said Joseph Harake, Head of Ad Sales. "These include; viewability, yield, delivery, inventory availability and discrepancy resolution across both programmatically and direct-sold inventory."

This announcement comes on the heels of DV expanding its European footprint with the acquisition of Berlin-based Meetrics.

To learn more about DV Publisher Suite, email publishers@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments - globally.

