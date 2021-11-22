DoubleVerify Announces Closing Of Secondary Offering

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) ("DoubleVerify") today announced the closing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 9,200,000 shares of its common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. and other existing stockholders of DoubleVerify at a price to the public of $31.25 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,200,000 additional shares. DoubleVerify did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint lead bookrunning managers for the secondary offering. Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. William Blair, KeyBanc Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares sold in the secondary offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 17, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments - globally. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the secondary offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006569/en/