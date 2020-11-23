Double Win For Objectway WealthTech Suite At XCelent 2020 Awards

MILAN and LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leader in the Digital Wealth & Asset Management software, won the XCelent award for Breadth of Functionality and for Client Base in Celent's October 2020 report, Front-to-Middle Office Platforms: EMEA Wealth Management Edition : 2020 XCelent Awards: Powered by VendorMatch. This report examined the leading vendors of Front-to-Middle Office platforms in EMEA, delivering a solution that produces an exclusive client experience. Notable differentiators considered by Celent included the provision of actionable recommendations and insights, seamless advisor-client collaboration, and mass customization functionality.

According to the renowned research and consulting firm, Objectway's " Advisor & Investor Portal and Mobile Apps and Client Lifecycle Management & Onboarding modules are rich with capabilities that ultimately augment advisor-client interaction, drilled-down automated reporting, advisor efficiency, and comprehensive KPIs. Portfolio Management & Advisory has been and continues to be the solution's sweet spot. "

Celent also noted the Optimiser module, "a new addition to the overall solution which enables wealth managers to achieve mass customization across a large audience of investors while simultaneously aiming to increase their return on margins. The augmented intelligence component and overall scalability of the Optimiser solution is a distinguishing point."

"We are very proud of this double award recognition from Celent," comments Luigi Marciano, Objectway Group CEO and Founder. "The outstanding evaluation for breath of functionality of our WealthTech Suite is reflected in the recognition from our client base. Our clients rated Objectway favorably, with particular appreciation of our experience and support, stable product evolution, and the solution's ease of use, smooth integration, completeness, and flexibility. This testifies the successful implementations of our solutions at our customers."

Ashley Longabaugh, Senior Wealth Management Analyst at Celent and author of the report, commends the comprehensiveness and robustness of the solution, and states that the Objectway WealthTech Suite is a true advisor-client advocate.

