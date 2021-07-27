Double-Sided Tapes Increase Competition With Alternative Bonding Technologies

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The $6 billion global market for double-sided tapes is poised for strong expansion through 2025, according to the Freedonia Group.

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The $6 billion global market for double-sided tapes is poised for strong expansion through 2025, according to the Freedonia Group. Boosting growth prospects, double-sided tapes continue to gain popularity over other fastening systems due to their greater strength and ability to:

reduce potential mess caused by adhesives

seal along the entire length of a seam, preventing leakage

reduce stress points by evenly distributing the seal

These advantages and improvements in double-sided tape strength and performance allow them to replace adhesives and fasteners in some structural bonding applications, including in automotive and aerospace assembly and telecommunications. In particular, double-sided tape competes against:

adhesives, mechanical fasteners, and welding in automotive and appliance assembly and industrial assembly applications

water-activated (gummed) tapes in packaging and shipping applications

Global Double-Sided Tape Demand to Rise 5.0% Annually Through 2025

A new Freedonia Group analysis forecasts global double-sided tape demand will grow 5.0% per year to 2.6 billion square meters in 2025, with advances driven by:

continuing switches to tapes at the expense of other bonding technologies such as mechanical fasteners or liquid adhesives in both manufacturing and construction industries, especially in developing areas

a rebound in manufacturing activity and an acceleration in building construction in higher-income regions such as North America and Western Europe , where tapes are already used in a wide variety of applications

and , where tapes are already used in a wide variety of applications increases in healthcare spending worldwide, as double-sided tape is used for the attachment of devices and sensors to patients as well as for wound care

Want to Learn More?

Global Double-Sided Tapes is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study analyzes the global double-sided tape market by market, region, and country. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, with forecasts for 2025 and 2030.

Markets covered:

manufacturing (e.g., production of appliances, electronics and electrical equipment, medical devices, motor vehicles and other transportation equipment, packaging and printing products, personal care products)

building and construction

healthcare and medical

other markets (e.g., automotive aftermarket, consumer and office, event setup, law enforcement, libraries, museums, packaging and shipping, picture framing, schools, signs and graphics, warehouses, movie sets and theater/concert venues)

