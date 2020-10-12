Dorman Announces More Than 230 New Products, Featuring New OE FIX™ Pre-Pressed Axles And DEF Heaters

Highlights: New OE FIX pre-pressed axles for Toyota trucks and SUVs make axle repairs faster and easier, reducing the need for expensive shop equipment and saving auto care shops significant time.

New OE FIX pre-pressed axles for Toyota trucks and SUVs make axle repairs faster and easier, reducing the need for expensive shop equipment and saving auto care shops significant time.

New OE FIX DEF heaters for popular diesel trucks feature exclusive design improvements to help prevent future failures.

More than 60 aftermarket-exclusive parts include a transmission oil cooler hose assembly for 2.6 million General Motors pickups and an upgraded coolant connector for more than 15 million vehicles on the road.

COLMAR, Penn., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) - Get Report is announcing today the release of more than 230 new replacement auto parts, giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.

This month Dorman is continuing to grow its line of OE FIX™ pre-pressed axles, with two new parts ( 926-141 and 926-142) for nearly 700,000 Toyota and Lexus SUVs. These exclusive solutions take the hassle out of repairing worn wheel bearings, eliminating the need to press out bearings and reassemble components. They are specifically designed to make work faster and more predictable for service technicians.

Dorman's also releasing more new diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) heaters for popular diesel trucks. These OE FIX replacements feature internal design enhancements that help prevent fluid intrusion on the heater element, a common failure mode on factory equipment. The newest solutions ( 904-393 and 904-394) each fit nearly half a million Ford Super Duty and General Motors pickups.

Dorman is releasing more than 60 other exclusive solutions this month, including:

These are just a few of Dorman's featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman's new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signu p. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman's analysis of third-party reports._____

About Dorman ProductsDorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry's pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

