Dorel Juvenile Announces A Voluntary Recall Of Certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile Group, Inc. in the U.S.A. (DJ USA) is fully cooperating with the National Highway Traffic Safety administration (NHTSA) with respect to a planned voluntary recall announced by NHTSA for the Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 convertible car seat.

DJ USA is preparing to recall certain Pria 85 and Pria 85 Max car seats, designed for use for children weighing 14 to 85 pounds. When the seat is installed in the forward-facing position and secured to the vehicle using the lap belt without also using the top tether, the seat may not adequately protect the child from head injury in the event of a crash. Related to this condition, there have been no injuries or incidents reported. Using this car seat in both the rear facing mode and forward-facing modes for children up to 65 pounds is certified for use with all labeled installation methods.

DJ USA is working with NHTSA on the scope of the recall related to manufacturer dates as well as the remedy to consumers.

Consumers with questions can speak with a Maxi-Cosi customer service representative by calling 877-657-9546 emailing us at Pria85recall@djgusa.com o r visiting https://consumercare.maxicosi.com/s/contactsupport

It is strongly suggested to register your car seat to stay informed. You may register your car seat at https://www.maxicosi.com/us-en/registration/

Abou t Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX:DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,000 people in facilities located in 25 countries worldwide.

