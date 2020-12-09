DoorDash Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, Inc. ("DoorDash") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $102.00 per share. DoorDash is offering 33,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 9, 2020 under the symbol "DASH" and the offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book running managers, and Mizuho Securities, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler, and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 8, 2020. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Investor Relations Contact ir@doordash.com

Press Contact press@doordash.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301188949.html

SOURCE DoorDash