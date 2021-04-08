DoorDash Announces Plan To Give $1,000,000 To Dashers & Community Nonprofits

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash today announced details of a new effort to support Dashers and the community organizations they care about. For every 25 deliveries a Dasher completes between April 5 and April 18, they will be entered for a chance to be one of 10 Dashers to receive $50,000 cash, and will additionally have the opportunity to select a charity to receive $50,000* for a total of $1 million in contributions.

"Over the past year, Dashers have played an important role in our neighborhoods, connecting customers and community members to essential items, groceries, and meals, and enabling restaurants to adapt their services to meet the demands of a COVID-19 world," Sueli Shaw, Head of Social Impact at DoorDash said. "To celebrate all that delivery drivers have done for our communities, DoorDash is excited to continue our commitment to giving back to Dashers and the causes they care about."

Organizations eligible for donations are addressing complex issues like hunger, economic empowerment, and social justice, and were selected in consultation with DoorDash's Dasher Community Council and Voices from Dashers of Color Council .

"I know that dashing helped give customers peace of mind that they can order from their favorite places and be safe at the same time, and I'm proud of the role we played in helping restaurants during the pandemic," said Alfonso Auz, a Dasher in Charlotte, NC. "I think this is an amazing idea -- that's 10 lucky Dashers who will definitely put $50,000 to great use for themselves, and then, at the same time, have $50,000 to make a difference in the lives of others."

In addition to the opportunity to win, all Dashers across the United States can now access $20 in CarAdvise credit and access to discounts for car maintenance.**

The ten winners will be announced on April 23rd, 2021.

For more information, visit dasher.doordash.com .

About DoorDashDoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

