Doobie Brings Medical Marijuana Delivery To Missouri

ST. LOUIS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doobie, a leading cannabis delivery service, is pleased to announce that it is entering the Missouri market to provide services to medical marijuana patients. In partnership with JANE Dispensary , located in the Delmar Loop in St. Louis, Doobie will be the first company to provide medical marijuana delivery in the state.

Doobie is available throughout the St. Louis metro area. Doobie's co-founder Joseph Rubin says "We're proud to be the first delivery company to provide medical marijuana to patients in Missouri. By collaborating with JANE and delivering their products, we've been able to provide cannabis to those who need it." Missouri is part of Doobie's expansion plan, which also includes Boston, New York and Los Angeles.

Doobie provides an easy, discreet, and safe way to get patients their medicine. Patients can view their favorite products through an online platform at trydoobie.com , which offers a streamlined, mobile-optimized shopping experience. You can browse popular products by category or brand, and Doobie expert cannabis consultants are available via chat and phone to answer any questions. After checkout, you can track your delivery in real time, just like when you order from your favorite restaurants.

Before making their first order, patients need to have a Missouri marijuana medical card. Patients can visit websites like Elevate Holistics , Heally , or Missouri Marijuana Card where they can be certified to receive a medical card. Patients must then register for the Missouri Medical Marijuana Program using the online Complia application portal . The Physicians Certification for Medical Cannabis Form will need to be submitted via the application portal on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' online registry along with a $25 fee. The Missouri State Health Department will mail you a Missouri medical card within 30 days.

Missouri medical marijuana regulations require that all cannabis orders be paid for before they go out for delivery. To accomplish this, Doobie and JANE use a new electronic payment service called Hypur . Hypur provides a cashless option that is safe, convenient and reliable. Hypur is simple to use and it eliminates the hassle of cash.

Doobie is offering complimentary delivery through the end of August. For any questions about Doobie services or the menu, visit trydoobie.com or call 1-888-8DOOBIE (1-888-836-6243). For press or media inquiries please contact 315332@email4pr.com. To engage with Doobie on social media visit Facebook @trydoobie and Instagram @trydoobie .

About DoobieDoobie is a leading national cannabis delivery service that provides easy, discreet, and safe delivery of cannabis. At Doobie, we do things a little differently, because cannabis is a little different (ok, a lot different) than it was twenty, ten, or even five years ago. It's easy to get overwhelmed — so we've done the hard work for you. Whether you have a busy schedule, or don't want to leave the house, you should still be able to get the quality products and service you deserve.

To be a great business, we believe you have to be a good one too. That's why every Doobie purchase gives back to those directly impacted by the War on Drugs. Whatever your reason for ordering Doobie — we promise we'll deliver the happiness.

About JANE DispensaryJANE knows the importance of creating a safe and comfortable environment for all. JANE is committed to cultivating opportunities to educate the public. JANE is a cannabis boutique that provides a sophisticated experience and knowledgeable support. JANE Dispensary is committed to helping shed the stigma of cannabis.

