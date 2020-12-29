Donuts Acquires Afilias

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donuts Inc., the global leader in next generation top-level domains (TLDs) and digital identity, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Afilias, Inc., a leading TLD registry operator and provider. Now under one corporate structure, the two companies will continue to operate securely and reliably with no significant changes for either registrars or registry services clients.

"We are very excited about completing this acquisition and bringing Afilias and Donuts together. Our combined teams can now begin developing an integration plan, with a goal of minimizing disruption to those we serve," said Akram Atallah, Donuts' CEO. "We expect no changes in the short term, and ample notice on any changes that are decided. Security, stability and reliability continue to be our top priorities," he continued.

"We congratulate Donuts and are proud to join the team," said Ram Mohan, Afilias' Chief Operating Officer. "Together we look forward to delivering promising new technologies and best practices to our registry clients, registrars, employees and the entire domain community."

Afilias was advised by Moelis & Company LLC and Sidley Austin LLP while Donuts was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The acquisition price remains undisclosed.

