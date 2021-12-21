Donut Robotics, Which Has Become World-famous For Its Smart Masks, Will Be Exhibiting At CES2022

TOKYO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- donut robotics Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Taisuke Ono) is pleased to announce that its participation at CES 2022, one of the world's largest consumer electronics trade fairs. CES 2022 will take place in Las Vegas from January 5 th to 8 th.

This will be the first time in our five years of existence to have a booth at CES, with our booth located in North Hall, 8155. During the exhibition, we plan to showcase our smart masks and launch new devices in the U.S., aiming to recruit distributors as well as engage in sales.

Earphone-shaped new device

When our smart mask was first announced, it drew so much attention from all quarters that an article about it even appeared in the New York Times. We are now taking the opportunity to announce our new earphone-like device that evolved from the smart masks. This new device makes online meetings more convenient than ever. The technology also helps improve communication among and with the hearing impaired, who number between 400 million to 500 million worldwide, contributing to the attainment of SDGs.

What we plan to exhibit at CES

The 36-sqm booth, complete with a demonstration space for smart masks and a separate business meeting space, is where our latest small robot named Cinnamon, a new device for online conferences, as well as the C-FACE smart mask will be showcased.

The why and wherefore of our participation at CES

donut robotics received an exhibition offer from CES management in 2020, and we have been in discussion with them over the last year. Smart masks were launched in Japan, and as our plans were set for acquiring certification in the US, we felt the time was right for participation. In addition to expanding sales channels in the U.S., we look forward to a new startup, which we are, trying to challenge the market overseas. Our success at doing so is something that can inject new energy into the Japanese economy.

CES 2022 Exhibition Date and Time: January 5 (Wed)-8 (Sat), 2022Location: Las Vegas, USAExhibition Area: Booth 8155 Tech East, North Hall / Las Vegas Convention and World Trade CenterTo Be Exhibited: Cinnamon - the watch-over robot, C-FACE smart mask and reception set, and an earphone-type device CES official site https://www.ces.tech/

Company Profile donut robotics Co., Ltd. Toranomon Hills Business Tower, 15th Floor, 1-17-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo Established: January 4, 2016 Capital: 235,100,380 yen Main Business: Development and sales of small robots and smart masksOfficial URL: http://www.donutrobotics.com

For inquiries, please contact: Naoya Tosaka (overseas team) n.tosaka@donutrobotics.com

