DonorSearch And Keela Announce Partnership To Deliver Powerful Integration

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DonorSearch, the premier prospect research provider for nonprofits, has partnered with Keela to develop an integration that delivers DonorSearch's crucial and actionable prospect intelligence directly into the Keela donor database.

With the DonorSearch-Keela integration, Keela users can now access key wealth and philanthropy data points to precisely qualify their identified Major/High-Value prospects--without leaving the Keela system.

"Everyone at Keela is incredibly excited to be partnering with DonorSearch to empower nonprofits with more data. Using the power of DonorSearch's data, Keela users will be empowered to steward and sustain major donors much more effectively. This integration strongly supports Keela's mission to bring powerful, accessible nonprofit intelligence to the millions of organizations positively impacting their communities every day." -- Nejeed Kassam, CEO and Founder of Keela.

Dynamic Contact 'Dashboards' that Drive Action

The integration compiles a new prospect 'dashboard' for each contact searched in the DonorSearch section--putting action-essential information in easy reach:

For Qualifying Gift Potential: Wealth and Asset data like Real Estate, Net Worth, Business Revenues.

For Determining Interest and Giving Propensity:Philanthropic Giving Summaries, Major Gift Potential ratings.

For Accessing Influence: Grant-giving and Grant-seeking Nonprofit Board seatings.

"Fundraising success is rooted in understanding the passions, values, and capacity of the prospect--and then taking informed action. We are thrilled to partner with the Keela team to fulfill our shared commitment to accelerate the success of nonprofits through the synthesis of our intelligence and Keela technology," said Bill TeDesco, CEO and Founder, DonorSearch.

About DonorSearch-- Founded in 2007, DonorSearch's business model is predicated on a commitment to provide transparent, accurate, and affordable prospect intelligence to every corner of the non-profit space. Driven by the most robust and fastest-growing wealth and charitable-giving data set in the industry, DonorSearch's focus on proven philanthropy shortens qualification time, informs strategy, and drives confident action.

About Keela -- Keela is a nonprofit-focused software company on the cutting edge of innovation in the sector. The complete nonprofit management software gives you powerful, intelligent tools to manage your donors, mobilize your volunteers, market your nonprofit, and ultimately raise more money.

