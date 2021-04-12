Donaldson Filter Minder® Connect® Monitoring Solution Expands To Fuel Filters And Engine Oil Condition

At the Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Spring Meeting, Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) - Get Report announced its Filter Minder ® Connect ® solution is now available for monitoring fuel filters and engine oil condition on heavy-duty engines. Filter Minder system components can be installed on equipment in minutes and the solution integrates into existing on-board telematics and fleet management systems.

Filtration efficiency is lost when filters are changed too soon. Alternatively, servicing filters or changing fluids too late can result in unplanned downtime and additional cost. Engine oil analysis programs, while valuable, can be time and labor intensive. Filter Minder connect sensors can measure pressure drop and differential pressure on fuel filters, plus the condition of engine oil, including density, viscosity, dielectric constant, and resistivity - characteristics that allow fleet managers to make more informed maintenance decisions. With the Filter Minder Connect monitoring solution users can achieve more uptime and productivity for a better bottom line.

The Filter Minder Connect sensors and receiver wirelessly transmit performance data to the cloud and predictive analytics inform users when filters and engine oil are approaching the end of their optimal life. Fleets that utilize Geotab and Filter Minder Connect monitoring can receive fleet data and analytics on their laptop or mobile device via the MyGeotab dashboard - making it easier to monitor filtration systems and oil, and to service them at the optimal time.

"We've seen great success with our Filter Minder Connect monitoring solution, which has been commercially available for engine air filtration in on-highway trucks and off-road equipment for the past year," said Nate Zambon, director of Filter Minder at Donaldson. "We are pleased to expand our connected technology to fuel filters and engine oil condition, helping fleet managers and heavy-duty operators optimize filter and fluid maintenance intervals to get the most out of their equipment."

To learn more about the Donaldson Filter Minder Connect Monitoring Solutions, request a demo or participate in a trial for monitoring hydraulic filtration and/or hydraulic oil condition, email info@filterminder.com or call +1319-234-0231 extension 11.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (DCI) - Get Report is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world's biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005939/en/