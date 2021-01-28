Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 65 years, and Donaldson was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

