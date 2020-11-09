Donald C. Wheaton, Jr. Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

SAINT CLAIR SHORES, Mich., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald C. Wheaton, Jr. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Attorney in the field of Law. The recognition acknowledges his professional excellence at Donald C. Wheaton, Jr., PC.

Highly recognized as the lawyer who makes house calls, Mr. Wheaton has been practicing law for more than 28 years and representing corporate clients ranging from one-person startups to companies on Fortune's Top 25 list. He has also gained a uniquely balanced perspective on issues representing regular people and confronting both sides of the bar in a wide variety of legal matters. Among his professional experiences, he began his legal career as a partner with Richard L. Siemer P.C. for seven years.

In his current capacity, Mr. Wheaton has served residents of Saint Clair Shores and the surrounding areas in family law, meditation, LBTQ matters, bankruptcy, wills, and litigation for the past 20 years. He devotes his practice to guiding his clients from the very start, in his complimentary and no-obligation consultation. His clients praise him for his compassion, honesty, and patience, among others, and he strives to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity at his practice. In addition to this role, Mr. Wheaton worked as an attorney with Consolidated Legal Services P.C. from 2007 to 2008.

In light of his academic achievements, Mr. Wheaton initially pursued ministry and completed his undergraduate studies in 1986 from Alma College with his Bachelor of Science degree in Religious Studies. He gained a strong interest in law after working with a local judge in high school, and realized he was unfulfilled in pursuing ministry. He then went on to obtain his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Michigan Law School in 1989 also gaining admittance to practice in Michigan and before the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and Federal Courts for the Eastern and Western Circuits of Michigan.

Remaining at the forefront of his field, Mr. Wheaton maintains active memberships with the Macomb County Bar Association and the State Bar of Michigan along with its Family Law Section Solo and General Practice Section and LGBTQA Section. He continues to keep up-to-date with the latest legal developments, and has also been a contributor to the ninth edition of Black's Law Dictionary. Additionally, he has written various articles for the Michigan Law Journal in 2017. As a testament to his success, has been honored with numerous awards and accolades, including Super Lawyers for his excellence in family law from 2017 to 2020 and Lawyers of Distinction has recognized him for excellence in family and divorce law from 2018 to 2020. In 2019 he was invited to Michigan's Top 100 Criminal Defense Attorney's and has received a superb 10.0 rating from Avo.com from 2017 to 2020.

In his spare time, Mr. Wheaton enjoys writing, reading, and music. He also devotes his time to Boy Scouts of American for 17 years and has been a member and scoutmaster since 1998. He holds a District Award of Merit Boy's Pelican Order of the Arrow Silver Beaver and Vigilant Honor. Mr. Wheaton has also served as a school board member with St. Clair's Public Schools for 22 years working with the St. Clair Shores and Detroit Good Fellows for 12 years and has helped at numerous school and community events.

Mr. Wheaton dedicates this esteemed recognition to the late Richard L. Steinberg, Esq.For further information, please visit lawyerhousecalls.com/.

Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donald-c-wheaton-jr-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301168946.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who