Don't Wait Until It's Too Late To Pay Attention To Your Hearing Health

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) received permission from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to hold an Externally-Led Patient-Focused Drug Development Meeting for People and Families Living with Sensorineural Hearing Loss on Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (U.S. ET). There are more than 48 million people in the U.S. with hearing loss, a primary health issue linked to falls, anxiety, depression and cognitive decline. According to the World Health Organization, countries must act now to provide access and hearing care for all. By the year 2050, 2.5 billion people worldwide will be affected by hearing loss.

For more information on HLAA's Interactive Virtual Meeting, visit www.hearingloss.org/hlaa-pfdd/.

This meeting represents the voice of the person with hearing loss. Two panels will speak about their experiences living with hearing loss. Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to call in and submit online written comments about the issues discussed during the meeting. All meeting comments collected before, during and in the 30 days following the meeting will be included in a "Voice of the Patient" report to be published a few months after the meeting.

People can participate live the day of the meeting or send in questions and comments ahead of time here.

"When the FDA is considering future therapies and solutions for hearing loss, they want to know first-hand, from people who live with hearing loss, its daily impact and what is important to them," said Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA). "Thank you to all our meeting supporters and partners who made this meeting possible, and to those who are volunteering their time to participate in the live meeting on May 25."

HLAA held an April 8 webinar that provided more information about the purpose of our May 25 EL-PFDD meeting. The webinar PowerPoint slides and recording are online.

For more information on the meeting, visit www.hearingloss.org/hlaa-pfdd/.

About the Hearing Loss Association of America

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the nation's foremost organization representing people with hearing loss. The mission of HLAA is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. HLAA holds annual conventions, organizes Walk4Hearing events in cities across the country, publishes Hearing Life magazine, online learning and support webinars, advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss and has a network of chapters and state organizations across the country. https://www.hearingloss.org/

Contact: Carrie Johnson, Director of Communications cjohnson@hearingloss.org301.657.2248, ext. 109

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dont-wait-until-its-too-late-to-pay-attention-to-your-hearing-health-301286987.html

SOURCE Hearing Loss Association of America