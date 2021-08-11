Don't Miss The 10th INSPIRE21 Conference!

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association returns for their 10th annual INSPIRE21 conference on investment and innovation in luxury hospitality at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3. Join us for informative sessions on the facts and strategies you need to know to help your business grow.

Leaders in the hospitality space will give you insight on how they have overcome challenges of the past year and how you can apply it to your property.

Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President of Marriott International's Luxury Portfolio, will speak on Culture & Service in Luxury, Jeff Katz, CEO & Founder, Journera, will give a keynote on Building Back Smarter - The Case for a Real-Time Customer Journey View, and Feisal Jaffer, Global Head of LXR Hotels, Hilton, will explore Redefining Brands for a Next-Gen Market.

Meet decision makers, discover new products and services and learn the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry.

