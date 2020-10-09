Don't Miss Out On Your BIG Thanksgiving Party - Iotum Offers "Free-for-All" Thanksgiving Free Conference Service For The Holiday Weekend

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - As disappointed Canadians are being told to physically distance (or celebrate in their home) this Thanksgiving, the Toronto-based teleconferencing firm iotum solves this problem - offering unlimited free virtual conferences...

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - As disappointed Canadians are being told to physically distance (or celebrate in their home) this Thanksgiving, the Toronto-based teleconferencing firm iotum solves this problem - offering unlimited free virtual conferences to help Canadian celebrate safely with their loved ones.

From Friday through the holiday Monday iotum is offering, at no charge, an upgraded service on its Free Conference platform. Normally, conferencing meetings on the free platform are limited to five participants. But for the Thanksgiving weekend, Free Conference will be available for gatherings of any number of people for any length of time, with no need to pay for an upgrade.

"Thanksgiving is such an important time to connect with loved ones. But we want people to be safe," said iotum CEO Jason Martin.

"With public health authorities advising us to keep our gatherings small, we'd like to do our part to help families and friends to still be able to see each other."

Free Conference is a Canadian-owned audio and video conferencing service that caters to charities, religious groups, educational institutions and startup businesses. For Thanksgiving family gatherings, it has features that allow participants to put up family pictures, to draw on an online whiteboard or to have those without online access to dial in via phone.

"Canadians have done a great job in containing the pandemic. I hope this weekend, we can come together with the ones we love to be thankful for each in other in this challenging year," said Mr. Martin

To access Free Conference, just go to FreeConference.com.

About iotum: A leader in teleconferencing and group communications, iotum builds cutting-edge products to enhance remote collaboration for organizations of any size.

SOURCE iotum