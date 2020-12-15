Don't Lose Your Cool Over Last-Minute Holiday Gifting With Tovolo® Sphere Ice Molds

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Looking for a cool gift to give just in time for the holidays? According to a new survey by The Harris Poll, Americans have done most of their 2020 shopping online due to the pandemic, so now shoppers will...

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Looking for a cool gift to give just in time for the holidays? According to a new survey by The Harris Poll, Americans have done most of their 2020 shopping online due to the pandemic, so now shoppers will likely hit the stores in search of last-minute gifts to wrap up their lists.

Don't get left out in the cold; embrace the holiday spirit by gifting Tovolo® Sphere Ice Molds - the gift your family and friends didn't know they wanted (until now).

Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds are a fun and innovative way to keep your old-fashioned or cold brew coffee colder for longer and cool your drink at a steady rate, so you can enjoy the flavors of your beverage for longer without watering it down.

Tovolo invented the sphere ice mold and at 2.25 inches, these patented molds create a seamless sphere shape. Make Sphere Ice Molds from colorful fruit juice or alcohol infusions to spice up your favorite drink. For all your holiday celebrations this year, use Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds. It's the Ice your drink celebrates!

Tired of messy water drips and spills in the freezer? No problem! The flexible, leak-free silicone cap creates a tight seal. The vertical Tovolo Sphere Ice Mold design makes it easy to open the mold and to remove the sphere ice from the mold every time. Plus, the stackable molds conserve space and are made from durable, food-grade materials that are BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds are available now at Amazon, Target and other select in-store and online retailers starting at $9.99.

For more information, please visit Tovolo.com.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs LLCSpectrum Diversified Designs, LLC creates innovative storage and organization solutions for all rooms of the home. Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands are the source for kitchen, pantry, bathroom, closet/storage organization, and more. By offering unmatched results through customer service and an extensive portfolio of patented designs, Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to developing innovative new items, finishes, and product collections. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dont-lose-your-cool-over-last-minute-holiday-gifting-with-tovolo-sphere-ice-molds-301193112.html

SOURCE Tovolo