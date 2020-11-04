Don't Have A Meltdown! Denny's Adds Crave-worthy Melts And Bowls To The Menu

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says fall quite like comfort food and Denny's is delivering the deliciousness with an all new Melts lineup and a new Bowlsmenu. Available nationwide beginning today, Denny's will now feature a savory selection of warm and cheesy grilled sandwiches served with wavy-cut fries, and two hearty dishes combining tasty flavors and textures for a complete meal in a bowl.

The Grand Slamwich - A play on the Denny's classic Grand Slam breakfast, this melt has scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and American cheese on potato bread grilled with a maple spice spread.

- A play on the Denny's classic Grand Slam breakfast, this melt has scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and American cheese on potato bread grilled with a maple spice spread. All-American Patty Melt - A 100% beef patty with caramelized onions, Swiss & American cheeses and All-American sauce on grilled potato bread.

- A 100% beef patty with caramelized onions, Swiss & American cheeses and All-American sauce on grilled potato bread. Chick 'N' Shroom Melt -Grilled seasoned chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, Swiss cheese and mayo on grilled potato bread.

-Grilled seasoned chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, Swiss cheese and mayo on grilled potato bread. Steakhouse Deluxe Bowl - Hearty grilled prime rib atop red-skinned mashed potatoes, broccoli, pepper jack queso, cheddar cheese and diced bacon, served with dinner bread. Guests can also substitute the steak for chicken tenders.

- Hearty grilled prime rib atop red-skinned mashed potatoes, broccoli, pepper jack queso, cheddar cheese and diced bacon, served with dinner bread. Guests can also substitute the steak for chicken tenders. Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Bowl - Two open-faced biscuits topped with premium golden-fried chicken tenders and country gravy, cheddar cheese and two eggs.

Denny's is bringing back the fan-favorite Turkey & Dressing Dinner, just in time for the Thanksgiving season. Guests can enjoy the taste of the season with tender carved turkey breast paired with savory stuffing, drizzled with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce and served with two sides and dinner bread. Finish off this merry meal with a slice of decadent Pumpkin or Pecan Pie - available for a limited time only.

"At Denny's, it's important to us that our guests feel like family, whether dining in or enjoying our food from home," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "We hope that our new menu items - and the return of seasonal favorites - brings all the comforts of fall right into your own home, at a price that's convenient and affordable."

Looking to get ahead of the holiday rush this year? Denny's is offering a $5 bonus card with every $25 gift card purchase. Offer ends on Christmas Day.

The new menu items are available nationwide and can be ordered for contactless delivery via Denny's On Demand, pick up or in-store dining, depending on location. For more information, please visit www.dennys.com .

