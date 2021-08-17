Don't Force Women To Register For The Draft, Says New Issue Brief From Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new issue brief, Family Research Council explains why, "Women Should Not Be Drafted into Selective Service." Since the Selective Service System was created, only male U.S. citizens between the ages of 18 and 25 were required to register for the draft. But in July, the Senate Armed Services Committee approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would require women to register as well.

Family Research Council Executive Vice President Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. Boykin issued the following statement:

"Women have been and will continue to be an important part of our military. However, it is a mistake for us to draft women. I and Family Research Council honor and value the many women who have served and currently serve their country with great distinction. However, in my over 35 years of military service, I have found no convincing or compelling reason to require females to register for the Selective Service. Female conscription, frankly, is an ill-conceived and reckless policy," concluded Boykin.

Mary Beth Waddell, Director of Federal Affairs for Family and Religious Liberty, who authored the publication, added:

"Many women serve in our military with great honor and distinction, but women should not be required to register for the draft. The purpose of a draft is to replace the brave soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice on the front lines of war. We have enough men to fill this need without using our sisters, wives, mothers, and daughters to make a political or social statement about 'equality.' Women already serve honorably in the military and are free to volunteer in virtually any capacity should they so choose. There is simply no military or national security reason to require women to register for the Selective Service," Waddell concluded.

