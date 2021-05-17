Domtar Expanding To Become A Leading Airlaid Nonwovens Provider

Domtar Corporation (UFS) - Get Report (TSX: UFS) today announced it will expand its Jesup, Georgia based Engineered Absorbent Materials (EAM) facility. The project will play an integral role in helping the company grow its position as a leading global absorbent materials and technology business offering fluff pulp and airlaid nonwoven materials.

"This expansion is a strategic step toward strengthening our value proposition as an essential partner to absorbent hygiene customers around the world," Lewis Fix, Domtar vice president, commercial pulp and airlaid, said.

Domtar's EAM facility has been developing and manufacturing innovative, high-quality absorbent core solutions since 1998. This expansion project will add a large scale Dan-Web airlaid production line to the facility. The machine will be fully operational in 2022, enhancing Domtar's ability to supply both domestic and global customers with unique absorbent materials solutions.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens. With approximately 6,400 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's annual sales are approximately $3.7 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

