Domtar Corporation 2021 Quarterly Earnings Schedule

Domtar Corporation (UFS) - Get Report (TSX: UFS) today announced the following tentative 2021 quarterly earnings schedule:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005446/en/

First Quarter 2021: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Second Quarter 2021: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Third Quarter 2021: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Fourth Quarter 2021: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Each quarterly earnings release with accompanying financial tables will be issued before markets open, followed by a 10:00 a.m. (ET) conference call to discuss results. The above-mentioned dates are tentative and will be confirmed approximately three weeks prior to the official earnings release date.

About Domtar Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 8,800 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's annual sales are approximately $5.5 billion and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005446/en/