Domo Named Top Ranked Vendor In Dresner Advisory Services' 2021 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it has topped the list of business intelligence (BI) vendors in the Dresner Advisory Services' 2021 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study.

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it has topped the list of business intelligence (BI) vendors in the Dresner Advisory Services' 2021 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study.

In its tenth edition, the Dresner Advisory Services' report examined end user deployments and trends around self-service business intelligence (BI). Top vendors in this market were ranked on their collaborative, governance, and Guided Analytics™ features' ability to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion. Domo's modern BI platform with its consumer-design focus and ability to deliver BI leverage at cloud-scale in record time, placed it at the head of the group of 17 vendors.

"Organizations that are more successful with BI are universally more likely to use self-service BI capabilities including collaboration and governance features included in BI tools," said Jim Ericson, research director at Dresner Advisory Services. "These capabilities have become even more important given the ongoing Covid19 pandemic."

"The faster everyone is able to leverage relevant and actionable data, the faster an organization can run," said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. "That's what self-service and modern BI is all about - democratizing data and encouraging data curiosity to innovate and drive business with greater speed and agility."

For a copy of the Dresner Advisory Services' 2021 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study, visit here .

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505006021/en/