Domo Named To Constellation ShortList™ For Cloud-Based Business Intelligence And Analytics Platforms

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced today that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for Q3 2021. This is Domo's tenth Constellation ShortList placement and the sixth time the company has been named to the Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics Solutions list.

Constellation's ShortList provides recommended vendors for early adopters to evaluate when pursuing digital transformation initiatives. It evaluated more than 25 solutions in the Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics market. The short-listed vendors were determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

The key criteria for inclusion were:

Delivery of a public-cloud native or multi-cloud business intelligence and analytics platform with strong data-management capabilities including data integration and self-service data preparation;

Breadth of analysis tools - including data visualization and basic forecasting and predictive capabilities;

Mobile reporting, visualization and analysis;

Support for services-based delivery of insights into internal and external applications; and,

Rich collaboration features for authors, analysts and consumers

"Today's cloud-based business intelligence and analytics platforms require a multi-disciplinary approach begin with integration and orchestration technologies and continue through cutting-edge machine learning and deep learning techniques," said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst as Constellation Research. "Cloud-based BI and analytics vendors must also provide intuitive interfaces and visualizations to enable all users, internal or external, to develop and deliver rich insights across organizations with ease. Our analyst have thoroughly evaluated and vetted these solutions and these vendors have risen to the challenge."

"Domo's cloud-native, modern BI platform empowers users to identify new opportunities and innovative approaches to their data challenges at unbelievable speed," said John Mellor, chief strategy officer at Domo. "By enabling all users to transform data into insights, securely share those insights inside and outside their organization, Domo helps businesses confidently make impactful decisions that deliver competitive advantages."

