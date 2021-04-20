Domino's® First Store In Ghana Is Now Open

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) - Get Report, the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is continuing its global growth momentum, as the first Domino's store in Ghana is now open. Residents of Accra can now enjoy hot, made-to-order pizza in-store or delivered to their doorstep by Domino's master franchisee, Fire Foods Ghana Ltd.

"We are excited to partner with Domino's on bringing this leading and much-loved pizza brand to Ghana's shores," said Karan Kapur, executive director of Fire Foods Ghana Ltd. "We are thrilled that Domino's delicious food, excellent customer service and efficient delivery are now available to customers in Accra."

Domino's in Accra is located on Oxford Street in Osu, and features the pizza theater design, which has an open concept, inviting interior, with great views of all the action of pizza-making. Additional locations will open in Ghana this year.

"We are honored to be building beautiful new pizza theater stores in countries all over the world and attracting new customers to our dynamic brand," said Joe Jordan, Domino's executive vice president of international. "We are pleased that now we can bring this experience to the people of Ghana."

Domino's now operates in more than 90 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

About Domino's Pizza ®Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,600 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of more than $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and more than $7.8 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of more than $5.5 billion, with over $2.7 billion in the U.S. and more than $2.8 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide - via Domino's Carside Delivery ™, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

