Domino's Announces CFO Transition Plan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) - Get Report, the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, announced today that Stuart A. Levy will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. While he is stepping down from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately, Mr. Levy will continue with the Company in an advisory capacity until August 31, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

The Company has commenced a search for the next CFO with the assistance of Heidrick & Struggles. Effective immediately, Ritch Allison, Domino's Chief Executive Officer, will assume oversight of a newly established Office of the CFO comprised of Ryan Goers, Vice President, Finance, Global Financial Planning and Analysis; Juan Jose Joachin, Vice President, Finance Operations; and Jessica L. Parrish Vice President, Corporate Controller and Treasurer until the new CFO is in place.

"At Domino's, we have a talented and dedicated finance and accounting team - and I have great confidence that we will continue to execute on our financial objectives as we identify a new CFO," said Mr. Allison. "We continue to focus on providing outstanding food and service to our customers worldwide, as evidenced by robust retail sales growth and another record-setting year of franchisee profitability. The Domino's brand and value proposition is as strong as it has ever been and we remain confident in our long-term outlook."

"On behalf of everyone at Domino's, I would like to thank Stu for his contributions, including his leadership throughout the complex challenges of the pandemic," Mr. Allison continued. "We maintained and built on our financial strength, invested in the capacity required to support the long-term growth of the brand, and delivered significant shareholder value, all while putting our team members and customers first."

"Domino's is in a great position to continue its impressive track record of global growth," said Mr. Levy. "It's been a privilege to work with the amazing team members and franchisees who make Domino's such an iconic brand and I'm confident this will be a smooth transition."

Mr. Levy's departure did not result from any disagreement regarding the Company's financial reporting or accounting policies, procedures, estimates, or judgments.

