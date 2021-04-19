Domino® Sugar Is Celebrating Its 120th Anniversary With A Fresh New Look

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commemorating 120 years as America's trusted and preferred brand for generations, Domino Sugar is adding a little more sweetness with the launch of a fresh new look that will position the brand for...

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commemorating 120 years as America's trusted and preferred brand for generations, Domino Sugar is adding a little more sweetness with the launch of a fresh new look that will position the brand for the future. Since 1901, Domino Sugar has been delivering quality, consistency and results that only a century of experience can bring, and the beloved product will not change. The brand refresh will feature an updated logo, streamlined brand colors, exciting new recipes and the heritage of the brand…while still maintaining the iconic yellow associated with Domino.

"Changing a legacy brand is a big decision as we don't take sugar lightly," said Paula Summers, Vice President of Marketing. "But after analyzing the positive, shifting consumer attitudes about sugar and seeing the trends in the market, we knew this was the perfect time for a refresh."

"Refreshing a brand comes with tremendous responsibility," said Suzzette Arroyo, Director of Brand Management "Domino Sugar has been trusted by generations of families and we approached this redesign knowing the importance of retaining the brand attributes consumers have associated with Domino for more than a century. We cherish our leadership position, and know we must continue to evolve to be relevant and remain the choice consumers reach for while shopping."

Exciting changes include new seals on all products indicating Non-GMO Project verification, as well as a how-to-recycle logo, which informs consumers how to recycle in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way. While maintaining its classic angle and iconic D, the Domino logo now includes "Crafted by Experts Since 1901" to reinforce the brand's story and pride. Additionally, products Demerara and Confectioners have been renamed to Domino Turbinado Sugar and Domino Powdered Sugar, respectively, to facilitate selection on the shelf by describing the type of sugar in terms that are more consumer and recipe friendly.

"With the new look, people will find it easier to quickly choose the precise sugar they are looking for based on unique color cues for each product." said Ileana Durand, Domino Brand Marketing Manager.

To celebrate the new look, Domino Granulated Sugar and Domino Golden Sugar launched an Easy Baking Tub on Amazon, making it easier to scoop, measure the right amount and store for future recipes. The new recyclable tub has a hinged lid that opens and closes easily, to facilitate access and better preserve the sugar inside.

Find Domino's refreshed packaging on the shelves at local retailers this summer and take a peek at the changes first by visiting DominoSugar.com.

Domino Sugar is available across the Eastern United States as well as on Amazon at amazon.com/stores/Domino. To find a location in your area carrying Domino Sugar, please visit dominosugar.com/store-locations.

About Domino Sugar For more than 100 years, Domino Sugar has in helped millions of Americans bake something special and create memories that last a lifetime. Share the joy of baking with family and friends by using 100% pure cane sugar from Domino Sugar. For classic recipes, baking tips, product information and so much more, visit www.dominosugar.com.

