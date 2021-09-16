Dominion Energy, Trade Unions Announce Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Partnership

- Agreement to cooperate and collaborate on tripartite discussions with Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind suppliers to transition U.S. union construction workers into the offshore wind industry in collaboration with the leadership of the fourteen NABTU affiliates and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Virginia, the NABTU and their state affiliate Virginia Building Trades reaffirmed today their commitment to the participation of a unionized workforce in the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project and also affirmed their commitment to utilizing local workers; the hiring, apprenticeship, and training of veterans; and the use of workers from historically economically disadvantaged communities.

Dominion Energy will work collaboratively with NABTU and its affiliates on tripartite discussions with CVOW suppliers to promote project labor agreements to maximize union labor performance of the onshore electrical infrastructure work, turbine pre-assembly work, and offshore work. For the offshore work in particular, the parties will work together to identify the skills training, and schedule necessary to accelerate an offshore wind U.S union construction workforce.

"This agreement is another important step forward in making Virginia the nation's leader in clean energy and offshore wind," said Governor Ralph S. Northam. "It's good news to see more well-paying clean energy jobs on the way. Once again, Virginia companies and labor groups together are demonstrating that the Commonwealth is a great place to work and do business."

"Clean energy jobs are a critical sector driving Virginia's economy, particularly in Hampton Roads where CVOW is anchored. Union workers' commitment to safety and excellence are important values which make them a crucial component to the offshore wind workforce," said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy Chair, President and CEO. "We're proud to work with NABTU to expand a skilled domestic workforce for offshore wind development, give our customers access to more renewable energy, develop a domestic supply chain for offshore wind and continue to position Virginia as the best state to do business in America."

"Today's partnership represents another pivotal moment in generating viable career pathways for our members and all energy sector workers to flourish in the clean energy economy," said Sean McGarvey, President of NABTU. "Our highly trained men and women professionals have the best craft skills in the world and are the most qualified workforce to perform the onshore and offshore work on this great Coastal Virginia wind project. We commend Dominion Energy for their collaboration with us on this endeavor to advance middle class workforce development, increase high-skilled energy jobs and secure the offshore wind industry for the future."

"The Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council is pleased to be partnered with Dominion Energy on expanding our energy portfolio as we continue to work toward a sustainable future as good stewards of our state, nation, and planet," said Jason Parker, President of the VSBCTC. "This new industry will create careers and opportunities for the working families of Virginia, and the Virginia Building Trades takes great satisfaction to be using our training and expertise to help develop our fellow Virginians into a modernized workforce for a modernized energy industry."

CVOW is the largest offshore wind project in the United States and is currently under development off the coast of Virginia Beach. Once completed in 2026, it will consist of up to 180 turbines and generate up to 2.6 gigawatts -- enough energy to power 660,000 homes. A Mangum Economics analysis estimates CVOW could create about 1,100 direct and indirect jobs in Hampton Roads, and generate $82 million in pay and benefits, $210 million in economic benefits annually and approximately $11 million annually in local and state tax revenue.

Dominion Energy and skilled craft labor have worked together for many years on traditional energy projects and are extending this long-standing partnership to renewable energy. The company has one of the largest fleets of solar facilities among its utility holding company peers and is helping Virginia become a leader in U.S. offshore wind development.

About Dominion EnergyMore than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (D) - Get Dominion Energy Inc Report, headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About NABTU North America's Building Trades Unions is an alliance of 14 national and international unions in the building and construction industry that collectively represent over 3 million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $1 billion in private-sector money to fund and operate over 1,900 apprenticeship training and education facilities across North America that produce the safest, most highly trained, and productive skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. NABTU is dedicated to creating economic security and employment opportunities for its construction workers by safeguarding wage and benefits standards, promoting responsible private capital investments, investing in renown apprenticeship and training, and creating pathways to the middle class for women, communities of color and military veterans in the construction industry. www.nabtu.org.

