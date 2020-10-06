Dominion Energy Schedules Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) - Get Report will host its third-quarter earnings conference call at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Management will discuss third-quarter financial results and other matters of interest to the financial community.

Domestic callers should dial 1-800-341-6228. International callers should dial 1-334-777-6993. The passcode for the conference call is 63771662#. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at about 3 p.m. ET Nov. 5 and lasting until 11 p.m. ET Nov. 12. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-877-919-4059. International callers should dial 1-334-323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 65141144. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Nov. 5.

About Dominion EnergyMore than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (D) - Get Report, headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

