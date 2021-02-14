Dominion Energy Restores Power Following Damaging Ice Storm

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Virginia crews are working to restore power following an ice storm that swept across Virginia on Saturday, causing downed power lines and broken poles. More than 220,000 customers have lost power since 4 a.m. Saturday. Crews have been assessing damage and are working around-the-clock to restore power as safely and quickly as possible to the 145,000 customers who remain without power as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

An accumulation of ice on trees and power lines caused by several days of freezing rain brought significant damages and power outages to parts of the Richmond metro area - including Amelia, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hanover and Henrico counties - and Southern Virginia -- including Charlotte, Mecklenburg, and Nottoway counties.

Ahead of the storm, Dominion Energy employees and contractors began preparing to support the power restoration effort. For planning purposes, Dominion Energy encourages customers in the hardest-hit areas to prepare for the possibility of being without power for multiple days.

"We know many of our customers are staying home and counting on us for reliable service," said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of Power Delivery for Dominion Energy. "We appreciate our customers' patience and want to assure them that we will continue to work tirelessly until we restore power to every customer affected by this ice storm."

Snow and ice have caused hazardous travel conditions and made some areas more difficult to access. As soon as patrol teams get to a work site, the first thing they will do is assess damage and gather data - a critical step in establishing estimated restoration times for customers. Dominion Energy is committed to sharing restoration times as soon as it has enough information to provide an accurate estimate.

As assessments are made, crews work first to restore power to facilities critical to public health and safety, such as hospitals, fire and police departments, and public water systems. Next, they work to return service to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time. Once major repairs are completed, restoration efforts will then focus on smaller groups of customers and individual homes and businesses.

To ensure the fastest response, Dominion Energy asks that customers report their power outages. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using the Dominion Energy app or online at DominionEnergy.com. Customers may also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report an outage.

Here's how customers can stay safe:

Beware of downed power lines and remember that they could be covered by snow. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others also avoid the downed line. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) right away to report a downed power line.

Ensure generators are properly connected.Be sure they are fueled, tested and connected in a well-ventilated area outdoors. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and crews working to restore power.

