Dominion Energy Offers $1 Million In Critical Community Needs Grants

RICHMOND, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit organizations across the company's footprint to apply for grants of up to $25,000 each to meet critical needs in communities. For the sixth consecutive year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1 million to help meet urgent human needs such as housing and shelter, access to medicine and medical services, and food security.

"There is great need in our communities as our neighbors struggle to meet the challenges of the pandemic," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We're seeking to support organizations that are working directly in these communities to help those in need."

Last year's Critical Community Needs Grants helped more than 200 nonprofits provide services such as dental care for uninsured public school students, essential medication for the uninsured, home repairs for the elderly and disabled, crisis care for children, eviction diversions and supplies for food pantries. Additionally, Dominion Energy committed $4 million in COVID-19 relief in 2020. You can watch a video here about how one of last year's grants helped Community Touch, a nonprofit in Fauquier County, Va., put a new roof on a family's home. And in this video you can see how a grant and Dominion volunteers helped Sea Island Habitat for Humanity in South Carolina construct a house for their 20 th Annual "Women Build" event.

For this year's grants, eligible organizations in targeted areas of Connecticut, Idaho, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and other areas within Dominion Energy's service area are encouraged to apply. Online applications will be accepted until May 31, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET.

For more complete details or to apply, go to www.dominionenergy.com/communityneedsgrants.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (D) - Get Report. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation , as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $58 million in 2020 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

