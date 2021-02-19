Dominion Energy Is Prepared As Second Major Ice Storm Hits Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy took steps to prepare for another major restoration effort, as a second winter storm within the week brought ice and freezing rain to parts of Virginia. Inclement weather began impacting parts of Virginia early Thursday, creating a number of outages throughout the day. Crews will continue to work as safely and quickly as possible to respond to outages.

Dominion Energy was closely monitoring the weather throughout the day, tracking ice accumulations across many parts of Virginia, including Southside, the Richmond area, the Piedmont Valley, and parts of Northern Virginia. As of 6 p.m., 1,200 customers were without power. With inclement weather forecast to continue through Thursday evening and into Friday morning, the company has staged crews and supplies across its service area, focusing on areas projected to be hardest hit. Dominion Energy augmented staff with line workers from neighboring utilities in 19 states, Washington D.C., and Canada. Crews are geared up and ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible. Amid the preparations, the company urged customers to monitor the weather and not let their guard down. Learn about how customers can prepare.

"We know power outages cause major disruptions for our customers," said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of Power Delivery for Dominion Energy. "Unfortunately, this storm has the potential to be as damaging as the last; we urge customers to prepare in case they lose power for several days. We appreciate our customers' patience, and we will continue to work relentlessly to restore service to all customers who lose power."

Ice storms, like the one hitting Virginia now, can cause significant damage and present challenging working conditions. Ice slows the power restoration process, creating dangerous travel conditions and making some areas nearly impossible to access. The weight of ice causes trees and tree limbs to fall, which also leads to outages and hazardous working conditions. In such conditions, crews must work cautiously to protect customers and themselves.

To ensure the fastest response, Dominion Energy asks customers to report power outages. Customers can report or track an outage by using the Dominion Energy app or going online at DominionEnergy.com. Customers may also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Here's how customers can stay safe:

Beware of downed power lines and remember that they could be covered by snow and tree debris. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others also avoid the downed line. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) right away to report a downed power line.

