Dominion Energy Awarded Utility Energy Service Contract For Marine Corps Base Quantico

RICHMOND, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy has been awarded a 22-year, $47.9 million Utility Energy Service Contract (UESC) for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington provided contracting and technical support, awarding this project 24 Sept 2020 on behalf of the Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) supporting MCB Quantico.

The project will bolster energy resiliency at MCB Quantico, by installing new generators to support critical facilities via onsite microgrids during emergency operations. Additionally, it calls for refurbishing an existing microturbine system which will reduce peak demand at MCB Quantico and reduce electric costs for the federal government. Energy savings of $1.6 million annually are anticipated with equipment upgrades, HVAC repairs and LED lighting installations.

"This is a great opportunity for Dominion Energy to provide our industry expertise to enhance energy resiliency and help provide cost savings for MCB Quantico," said Ed Baine, President - Dominion Energy Virginia. "We appreciate the great work being done by members of the military and look forward to supporting their mission."

Dominion Energy and its subcontractor, Energy Systems Group, a nationally recognized energy service company, will provide operations, maintenance, repair & replacement of the base's energy facilities for the life of the contract. The project's construction will be completed by 28 Feb 2023. The overall contract will last until 1 Mar 2044.

The project is part of NAVFAC Washington's move to contract with utilities that have expertise in replacing, operating, and maintaining energy infrastructure. NAVFAC Washington awarded the contract following a competitive bid process.

Dominion Energy, through its Federal Energy Solutions team, has privatized 11 installations and provided multiple UESCs resulting in energy cost savings, improved reliability, resiliency and efficiency for the federal government.

About Dominion EnergyMore than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (D) - Get Report, headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

