Dominick Delfino, Nutanix Incoming Chief Revenue Officer: Career Highlights, Skills, Experience, And Background (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nutanix (NTNX) - Get Nutanix, Inc. Class A Report, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the appointment of Dominick Delfino as Chief Revenue Officer, effective December 6, 2021. Delfino will be responsible for leading the Company's worldwide sales organization including sales engineering, sales operations, inside sales, OEM sales, and channel sales.

"Dom is a talented leader with a proven track record of scaling businesses, has a strong history of delivering on go-to-market strategies and sales growth, and is an ideal fit for our company culture," said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. "Dom's global sales and industry leadership experience, combined with his innate understanding of what customers want and need, will be invaluable to our continued growth and success as we help our customers navigate to a hybrid multicloud future. I have known Dom for almost twenty years and I look forward to working closely with him as we expand our go-to-market presence, deliver on our long-term financial goals, and drive value for our stakeholders."

"I have long admired Nutanix for its industry-defining technology, strong customer-centric culture, and large market opportunity," said Delfino. "I'm excited to join this talented team to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth. Given the simplicity, flexibility, and resilience of Nutanix's powerful Cloud Platform, I see tremendous opportunity to build on Nutanix's strong foundation and continue expanding its loyal partner and customer base."

Delfino brings more than 20 years of global sales experience, having led software sales and system engineering teams at multiple technology and software companies. Most recently, Delfino was Chief Revenue Officer at Pure Storage, where he was responsible for leading and growing the sales organization while developing differentiated go-to-market strategies. Prior to that, Delfino spent six years at VMware, most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager for all VMware sales in the Americas. While at VMware, Dominick had extensive experience selling VMware's Cloud Foundation and VSAN solutions. Prior to that role, he led VMware's worldwide sales specialist teams for networking, storage, cloud management, and cloud foundation. Previously, Delfino spent 14 years at Cisco leading its data center and virtualization technology strategy and pre-sales systems engineering globally. Delfino has a bachelor's degree in engineering science from the State University of New York Morrisville.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

